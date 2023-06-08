PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.90. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

