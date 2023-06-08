PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

TKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE TKC opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $861.98 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

