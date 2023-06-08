PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 116,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,907,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
EPRT opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.26.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.
