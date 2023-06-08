PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $30.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at $849,630,587.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Read More

