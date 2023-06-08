PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,447,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 597,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 324,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 215,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 163,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

