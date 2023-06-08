PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $211,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 3,087.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $16,895,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,710,000 after acquiring an additional 292,256 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.05 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $823.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

