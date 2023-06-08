PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 201.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,781.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $3,373,358. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 2.4 %

SSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $132.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $133.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.65%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

