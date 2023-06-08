PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $219,000 Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Yelp by 491.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 90,337 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth $651,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Yelp by 17.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,975 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yelp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,041 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $64,532,000 after purchasing an additional 87,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,788 shares of company stock worth $1,203,835 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Stock Up 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of YELP stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on YELP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

