PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $221,000 Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

In other Enhabit news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,088.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $286,520. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enhabit Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.37 million and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

