PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.