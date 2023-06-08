PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $225,000 Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

NYSE DEI opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 149.02%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

