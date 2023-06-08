PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 279.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

