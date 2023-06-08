PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 5.0 %

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.