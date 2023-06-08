PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $236,000 Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 2,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nomura by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of NMR stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.