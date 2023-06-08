PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Palomar Stock Up 4.7 %

PLMR stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

