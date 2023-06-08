PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 16.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,774,000 after buying an additional 1,044,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,600,000 after buying an additional 61,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after buying an additional 63,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Up 2.3 %

Bruker stock opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.