PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 351.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Granite Construction by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Stock Up 3.1 %

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

GVA opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Stories

