PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 807.7% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 64,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,735 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.