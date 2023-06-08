PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,973 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several brokerages have commented on LPL. StockNews.com raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

