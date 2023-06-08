PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $478.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. Research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

