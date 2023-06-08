Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 963,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $47,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $3,281,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

