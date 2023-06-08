PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,160.15

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,160.15 ($14.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,070 ($13.30). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($13.49), with a volume of 648 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.86) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,109 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,160.15. The firm has a market cap of £459.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4,520.83 and a beta of 0.98.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.