Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

NYSE:PRI opened at $192.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.65. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

