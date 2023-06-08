Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRIM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
