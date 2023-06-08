Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,808 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SFL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in SFL by 3,760.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 433,913 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

SFL Price Performance

SFL Announces Dividend

SFL stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.78. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $11.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 75.59%.

About SFL

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

