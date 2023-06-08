Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,483 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Affirm by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Affirm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.15. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Recommended Stories

