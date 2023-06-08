Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,110 Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 152.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.12.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

