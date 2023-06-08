Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth about $7,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 725.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 89.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 3.5 %

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a market cap of $623.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

