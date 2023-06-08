Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,391 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,797 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 204.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 146,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,341 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CYRX opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $979.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.90. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

