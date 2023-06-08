Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of AVXL opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

