Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 28.1% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 15,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $43,310.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 338,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,138.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

