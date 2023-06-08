Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $670.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.