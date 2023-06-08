Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 429,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 143.90%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

