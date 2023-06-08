Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after buying an additional 3,618,369 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of -0.23.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.