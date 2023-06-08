Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Stock Down 1.1 %

AVDX stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $219,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,739,966.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $219,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,739,966.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares in the company, valued at $118,999,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,913,893 shares of company stock worth $32,156,639. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

