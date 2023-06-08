Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

PRMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CIBC cut shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

