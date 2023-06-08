Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 231,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 68,077 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 307.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Shyam Sankar acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,798.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 250,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,495 shares in the company, valued at $558,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 845,264 shares of company stock worth $1,168,895. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

