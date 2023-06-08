Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,635 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 424,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 202,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $395.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,054.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.