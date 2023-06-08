Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $153,000 Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stem by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 79,554 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Stem by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,926,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Stem by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,716,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 523,790 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,132 shares of company stock valued at $297,875. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Stem Price Performance

STEM stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $926.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STEM. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

