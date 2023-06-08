Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $170,000 Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 367,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources

In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

