Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Biohaven by 23.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 15.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 615,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,999,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 13.1% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 221,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 82.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 610,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after buying an additional 276,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Biohaven by 204.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,995,000 after buying an additional 559,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($2.08). Analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

