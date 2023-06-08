Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $180,000 Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ADT by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.27 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other ADT news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi bought 100,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,443,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,131,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,573,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 180,650 shares of company stock worth $987,364. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

