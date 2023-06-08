Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 59,077 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,788 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,321 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

Peabody Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

