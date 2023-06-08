Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $213,000 Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $102,085.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,830 shares of company stock worth $235,104 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 11.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.