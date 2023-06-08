Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after buying an additional 707,804 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after buying an additional 1,988,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 409,584 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,168,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 989,524 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTIC has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities cut shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

