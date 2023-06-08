Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $157,000 in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLWS. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $559.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

