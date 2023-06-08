Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $169,000 in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COGT. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $59,881,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,577,000 after buying an additional 1,299,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 204.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 842,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 93.3% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

