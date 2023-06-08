Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $202,000 in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cimpress by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

CMPR opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

