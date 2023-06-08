Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $215,000 in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $167.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $168.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,324 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $342,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $342,209.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,125 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

