Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $226,000 in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 106,043 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

CRNX opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $132,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.